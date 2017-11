Pedestrian critically injured in Kamehameha Highway crash

A 66-year-old man was critically injured after he was struck while trying to cross Kamehameha Highway in Hauula.

Police said the man was not in a marked crosswalk when he was hit about 11:40 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the 35-year-old driver who hit the man was not injured.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, but weather may have contributed to it.

