Thomas has career night as 'Bows improve to 2-0

Powered by Mike Thomas's career night, the Rainbow Warriors improved to 2-0 after beating North Dakota 81-78 in a game that came down to the final seconds. For a second consecutive night, Hawaii had three players in double digits who helped Hawaii to an early led that nearly slipped away in the second night of the Rainbow Classic.

At one point, U.H. led by over 20 points in the first half of Sunday's game. But, the Fighthing Hawks offensive trio of Geno Crandall, Marlon Stewart and Cortez Seales poured in 18, 14 and 10 respectively to bring North Dakota with a single point of Hawaii with 28 seconds left on the game clock.

After Brocke Stepteau made one of two shots from the charity stripe, bringing the score to 80-78, the Fighting Hawks had a chance to win it all on a three-pointer from Jafar Kinsey. But, Kinsey couldn't convert with two seconds on the clock. Gibson Johnson grabbed his fourth board of the night on the rebound and hit a foul shot to extend U.H.'s lead to 81-78.

Hawaii will face Troy on Monday night with the Rainbow Classic title on the line.

