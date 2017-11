Sea Life Park needs your help naming a new seabird recently added to their family.

The young Red Footed Booby was recently brought to the park's rehabilitation center with minor injuries. Park staff evaluated the bird and decided the bird will soon live at the rehabilitation center.

Park officials are seeking a Hawaiian name for the animal, and are asking the public to submit potential names.

All name suggestions are due by Nov. 16. Names should be submitted in the comments section of the park's Facebook page by clicking here.

The winning name will be announced at the park's first-ever "Getting Savvy with Shearwaters" event on Nov. 18.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.