Forecast: Trade wind weather to start the work week

Drier and more stable weather will begin the new work week with a few showers for windward and mauka areas. Showers will increase late Tuesday into Wednesday as a frontal boundary moves over the islands from the north-northwest. After midweek, we're expecting breezier, cooler northeast trade winds.

Surf will be rather quiet Monday, with a west-northwest swell expected to rise Monday night. A new north-northeast swell should arrive Tuesday and peak Tuesday night above advisory levels, with rough surf for east-facing shores.

- Ben Gutierrez

