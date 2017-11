Bicyclists targeted, attacked in violent Kaimuki robbery

Police are searching for several suspects after a violent robbery in Kaimuki over the weekend.

Police sources say at least two men targeted a group of bicyclists Saturday just before noon near 11th and Pahoa Avenues.

The suspects allegedly drove up next to the cyclists in a black Nissan Altima, got out and tried to snatch a woman's handbag from her shoulder.

Sources say one of the suspects then grabbed a gun, and hit the woman several times over the head before fleeing the scene.

The suspects got away with the woman's purse.

Witnesses describe one of the suspects as a local male between 20 to 30 years old, 5' 6" to 5' 8" tall, and 160 to 180 lbs. He also has tattoos on his left arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

