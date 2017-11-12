MOVIE REVIEW: OSCAR PREVIEW

Late fall is Oscar season for Hollywood. The major movie companies release their best films at this time a year, hoping to earn Oscar nominations. I look forward to seeing these three potential winners that will open in the next few weeks.

THE SQUARE will be Sweden’s entry in the Best Foreign Film category.

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI is seeking best picture and best actress nominations.

And finally LADY BIRD is being hailed as a highly honest coming of age comedy-drama.

LADY BIRD:

Lady Bird: I hate California; I wanna go to the east coast. I wanna go to where culture is.

Mom: How in the world did I raise such a snob?

Lady Bird: like New York or at least Connecticut or New Hampshire where writers live in the woods.

Mom: You’d never get into those schools anyway.

Lady Bird: Mom!

Saoirse Ronan plays the rebellious self-named Lady Bird whose life is a near constant battle with her strong willed mother played by Laurie Metcalf.

LADY BIRD is the first film written and directed by talented actress Greta Gerwig who’s using her own life as the basis for the story. The film’s reviews on the Rotten Tomato website are 100 percent positive.

THE SQUARE:

Museum Coordinator: If you place an object in a museum, for instance if we took your bag and placed it here, would that make it art?

Female reporter: Ah…OK.

THE SQUARE is a Swedish satire about what is and what isn’t, art. The trailer and clips make it look pretty weird. But the film obviously has something to say about the absurdity of what passes for art, both on display in a museum and as public performance. I doubt that THE SQUARE will win the Oscar for Best Foreign Film, but it did win the top award at the Cannes Film Festival.

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI:

TV reporter: So, Mildred Hayes, why did you put up these billboards?

Mildred: My daughter, Angela, was murdered seven months ago. It seems to me that the police department is too busy torturing black folks to solve actual crimes.

Frances McDormand is getting best actress buzz for her role as a bitter woman who makes one bold move after another in trying to get justice for her daughter in THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI. She angrily confronts the police chief played by Woody Harrelson and everyone else she feels should be prodded.

This dark but comic drama is getting nearly universal acclaim from critics across the country, and I’m eager to see it.

