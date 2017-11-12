Homegrown talent: Week 10 update of NFL players from Hawaii

Week 10 of the 2017 NFL season had some head-turning results, as the San Francisco 49ers earned their first win of the season in an impressive 31-21 performance over the New York Giants.

Helping guide the 49ers to victory was former Punahou standout and current San Francisco defensive lineman, DeForest Buckner. Without Buckner’s four-tackle performance and the rest of the 49ers defense giving it their all, the Giants could’ve easily clawed their way back into the ballgame.

Most pressures through a players first 21 NFL games since 2006:

1.Joey Bosa-106

2.Von Miller-93

3.Aldon Smith-91

4.Kamerion Wimbley-86

5t.Ryan Kerrigan-82

5t.Clay Matthews-82

7.Tamba Hali-78

8.DeForest Buckner-77

9.Khalil Mack-76

10.Leonard Williams-71 — Nathan Jahnke (@PFF_NateJahnke) November 12, 2017

While Buckner is making 49ers and his hometown fans proud, there were several other players with ties to the islands who made an impression on Sunday for their respective teams.

Here, we’ll take a quick look at some of Hawaii’s NFL representatives and how they performed this week:

Note: Only players who made an impact in Week 10 are on this list.

Marcus Mariota, QB, Tennessee Titans

The former St. Louis quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner wasn’t perfect against the Cincinnati Bengals, but he got the job done when his team needed him.

Marcus Mariota was getting hit a lot against the Bengals, even heeling over in the second half after a taking a hard hit on a scramble downfield. But Mariota was able to throw for 264 yards, one touchdown and an interception to give the Titans their sixth win of the season over the Bengals, 24-20.

Marcus Mariota on the move is just ridiculous. #TitanUp pic.twitter.com/WxoWsXzsX4 — NFL (@NFL) November 12, 2017

In addition to his passing performance, Mariota also ran for 51 yards, showing off his ability as a dual-threat quarterback on plays where most pocket-passers would’ve been sacked.



Tyson Alualu, DL, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers feel behind early to the Indianapolis Colts, but their defense helped bring them back into the game.

Contributing to Pittsburgh’s 20-17 comeback victory over the Colts was former St. Louis defensive lineman Tyson Alualu, who recorded one tackle for the Steel Curtain on Sunday.

Alualu now has 23 tackles on the season along with two sacks.



Rigoberto Sanchez, P, Indianapolis Colts

The former Rainbow Warrior kicker/punter has been a revelation for the Colts in his rookie season, and nothing changed on Sunday.

Despite losing to the Steelers 20-17, Sanchez had a great day punting the ball. He had seven punts, averaging 46.9 yards each time he booted the ball downfield including a long of 59 yards. He also pinned the ball inside the 20 yard line twice.



Max Unger, C, New Orleans Saints

The unsung heroes for the New Orleans Saints this season have been the team’s offensive linemen, led by none other than center Max Unger.

The Hawaii Preparatory Academy graduate led the way for the Saints in the trenches on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills in an incredible 47-10 victory. Opening up running lanes for running backs Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, Unger and his offensive line helped the dynamic duo rush for a combined 237 yards and four touchdowns.

Max Unger, Andrus Peat and Larry Warford are completely owning the interior Buffalo d-linemen.#GoSaints — Scott Prather (@Scott_1420) November 12, 2017

Two other players also scored rushing touchdowns for the Saints for a total of six scores on the ground - not too shabby for an underappreciated offensive line unit.

Manti Te’o, LB, New Orleans Saints

Enjoying the Saints victory alongside Unger was linebacker and former Punahou standout Manti Te’o, who recorded three solo tackles in New Orleans’ 47-10 win over the Bills.

With those three tackles, Te’o now has 30 total tackles on the year.



Ka'imi Fairbairn, K, Houston Texans

After a strong start to the season, Houston Texans rookie kicker and former Punahou graduate Ka’imi Fairbairn has missed his last two field goals - one in Week 9, and his most recent one on Sunday in Houston’s 33-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Fairbairn did convert an extra point opportunity for his team, but missed a 34-yard field attempt early on against the Rams.