Mililani High School marching band wins special award in national competition

The music of two Hawaii high school marching bands is ringing loud in Indiana in preparation for a national championship.

The music of two Hawaii high school marching bands is ringing loud in Indiana in preparation for a national championship.

Over 4,000 miles from home, the Mililani High School Trojan marching band made waves in Indianapolis.

About 160 band and color guard members represented the Central Oahu school in the prestigious Bands of America competition. Only the top 100 bands from across the nation are invited to compete.

This year's competition took place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indiana.

With custom uniforms and impressive formations on the field, the performance blended music, dance and color guard in a seamless 10-minute performance. The overall theme was driven by an Asian proverb known as "The Red Line of Fate."

The Trojans were among the top 37 bands to make the first round cut, and returned to the semi-final round Saturday.

At the end of the four-day competition, the ensemble walked away with a 29th place overall finish — an impressive feat when up against 99 other nationally recognized high school marching bands.

The Brown and Gold didn't walk away empty handed, however.

Bands of America Staff awarded the Trojans the Al Castronovo Esprit de Crops Award for their "pride, spirit, enthusiasm, friendliness, and unity of purpose for the activity of marching bands in this country."

The special award is not score-based, but a respective honor for the group.

The band is under the direction of Drum Major Giscelle Rosario, and Band Director Derek Kaapana.

Maui High School also traveled to Indiana to compete in the event.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.