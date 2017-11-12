Former private school band director charged with sexual assault

A Damien Memorial School (DMS) employee has been fired after being arrested for multiple counts of sex assault.

The employee has been identified by police records as 61-year-old Peter Rucci. He reportedly worked as a band director at the school. Prior to working at Damien, Rucci held the same position at Le Jardin Academy, according to a Le Jardin school newsletter.

Damien school officials say the alleged assaults took place before Rucci was hired at DMS.

The school took immediate action in firing Rucci after Honolulu Police arrested him at his home Thursday night.

"Upon hearing the news today, Damien has terminated Peter Rucci, effective immediately. Based upon the dates of the allegations, the conduct occurred before his few months of employment with the school," Damien Memorial School president and CEO Wes Reber Porter said.

Police records show the man faces at least eight counts of sexual assault in the first and third degree. Details of the alleged assaults are not yet known, but school officials are confident the alleged assaults did not involve any Damien students.

Sources confirm Rucci has been charged for the multiple counts, and was released after posting $150,000 bail Saturday.

This story will be updated.

