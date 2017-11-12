Tribute marks 100th anniversary of Queen Liliuokalani's death

A large crowd marked the 100th anniversary of the death of Hawaii's last reigning monarch. The tribute to Queen Liliuokalani took place in front of the statue of the beloved monarch near Iolani Palace.

"We do and we should remember her on this day, not simply for the sake of history, but because her story is about a woman who would not forsake her people," said Thomas Kaulukukui, Jr. of the Liliuokalani Trust.



The younger sister of King David Kalakaua ascended to the throne in 1891. Queen Liliuokalani's reign ended with the overthrow of the Kingdom of Hawaii. She died at the age of 79 on November 11, 1917.

Exactly 100 years later, at 8:30 a.m., the same sounds of church bells, traditional laments, and pahu filled the air.



"Among her many exemplary deeds, the queen left a legacy in the form of a trust, for Hawaiian children, trusting we would lead these children, to create a legacy of their own," said Kaulukukui.

During the Aloha Liliu centennial observance, Gov. Ige proclaimed 2018 a year of remembrance of the queen to recognize her contributions to all of Hawaii.

"She valued the education of the young, she valued humility, knowledge and intellectual advancement," said State Sen. Kaialii Kahele (D-Hilo). "If we can aspire to the qualities our queen lived by, great things lie ahead for Hawaii, our people and our keiki."