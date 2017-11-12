Two rescued from rising waters of Palolo Stream

Two people had to be rescued after nearly being swept away in rain-swollen Palolo Stream Saturday evening.

Fire rescue crews responded to the bridge on Waialae Avenue near Koali Road at about 7:15 p.m. Authorities said a man and woman living under the bridge were caught off-guard when the water suddenly started rising.

A Flash Flood Warning was in effect for that area at the time.

Rescuers rappelled down about 15 feet and were able to hoist the pair up to safety. No injuries were reported.

