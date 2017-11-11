Forecast: More showers, heavy rain possible

Showers are in the forecast, along with a chance of locally heavy showers and thunderstorms overnight into Sunday morning. Conditions should improve slowly over the state from east to west as an upper level disturbance and an area of enhanced moisture move away from the islands. More stable trade wind weather is expected for the coming week.

Surf has fallen below advisory levels as an east-northeast swell declines. A new swell from the west-northwest is expected Monday and Tuesday, with a new north-northeast swell peaking in the middle of the week. For now, no marine warnings are posted.

- Ben Gutierrez

