Game on: Generous donation helps Kauai athletes travel after Island Air shutdown

Island Air is halting all service Friday, after "exhausting all options" in its bid to find a new stream of cash.

'We just wanted to go with good spirits': Island Air makes its final flight

The game is back on for some young Kauai athletes who thought their dreams of playing on Oahu were dashed when Island Air announced its shutdown.

The group originally planned to travel to Oahu for a game via Island Air, but that plan was halted when the company shut down.

The athletes and coaches needed a refund in order to pay for new seats on Hawaiian Airlines, but the money would not have come in on time by the Monday deadline.

But some good news for the team came in the form of a generous donation.

Over the weekend, Times Super Market announced a $24,000 donation to the Kauai Youth Football program to fund travel expenses for the tournament later this week.

Thanks to support from the community, the energetic athletes will have the chance to play on a neighbor island after all.

"They are extremely excited," Chris Borden, senior director of marketing and Merchandising for Times Supermarket said. "They supported us for so many years. Being a kama'aina store, one of the main kama'aina stores on Kauai, we are just doing what is right to support them and give back to them."

Over 150 players, coaches and staff will make the trip.

