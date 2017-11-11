Maui police release images of suspected bank robber

Maui police have released photos of a man who is suspected of robbing a Lahaina bank Friday afternoon.

Police say 55-year-old Stephen M. Silva allegedly held up the First Hawaiian Bank on Papalaua Street in Lahaina around 12:35 p.m.

According to police, Silva allegedly handed the teller a note and demanded money.

He was able to get $1,200 before fleeing the scene.

Maui police describe Silva as 5' 10" tall, 180 lbs with brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on Silva's whereabouts is asked to call (808) 244-6400, or 911.

