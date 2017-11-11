Flood Advisory canceled on Oahu, but more rain still possible - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Flood Advisory canceled on Oahu, but more rain still possible

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

A flood advisory that had been posted for Windward Oahu Saturday afternoon has been canceled, but more showers are expected overnight, with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

An upper level disturbance has combined with incoming low-level moisture to fuel the heavy rain. Conditions should slowly improve starting Sunday.

