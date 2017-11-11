LIVE BLOG: Rainbow Warriors vs. Fresno State Bulldogs

1st Quarter: 5:29

- Brown gets sacked and its fourth down for Hawaii. It looks like they're going for it.

1st Quarter: 8:18

- Big play for Hawaii as Dru Brown finds Dylan Collie for 16 yards and a first down. Warriors driving here.

1st: Quarter: 8:41

- After failing to convert on third down, 'Bows are forced to punt to Fresno State but back them up on their own goal line. With poor field position, the Bulldogs struggle to get anything going against a fierce Warriors defense and are forced to punt again. Hawaii ball next.

1st Quarter: 10:09

- With that carry, Warriors running back sets a new regular season record for the 'Bows with his 222nd carry of the season.

Now reaching his 2nd carry tonight and 222 rushing attempts for the 2017 season, senior Diocemy Saint Juste breaks Michael Carter’s #HawaiiFB single-season carries record, which had stood since 1991. #LiveAlohaPlayWarrior pic.twitter.com/a2cbI24GIK — Hawaii Football (@HawaiiFootball) November 12, 2017

1st Quarter: 12:50

- Warriors defense does well on third-and-long as Bulldogs fail to move the chains. Warriors set to return punt next.

1st Quarter 14:15

- Bulldogs start off strong with first down to wideout KeeSean Johnson to move the chains.

1st Quarter: 15:00

- We're getting set to kickoff on a rainy night at Aloha Stadium. Fresno State set to receive to start the game

