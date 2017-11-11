Forecast: Wet weather for Veteran's Day

Get the umbrella handy for the next several days, but especially for Saturday. An upper level disturbance will bring unstable conditions over the islands, with frequent showers, especially windward and mauka, for Veteran's Day. Some of the showers could be locally heavy, and there also could be freezing precipitation for Big Island summits. Weather will remain on the wet side for much of the beginning of next week.

A High Surf Advisory will remain in effect through the day for east shores of Kauai, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island for diminishing surf of 7 to 10 feet.. North shores have fallen below advisory levels to 6 to 10 feet. No other marine warnings are in effect.

- Ben Gutierrez

