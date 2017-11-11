Holloway to reportedly meet Aldo in rematch

UFC featherweight title holder Max Holloway will reportedly face Jose Aldo in a rematch of UFC 212 title fighter.

The news was first reported by MMAFighting.com’s Ariel Helwani on Saturday morning.

Holloway previously beat Aldo by TKO in the third round when they met back in June in Brazil.

UFC 218 is slated for Dec. 2 in Detroit. It will be Holloway’s first title defense as he looks to extend an 11 fight winning streak.

