St. Louis advances to take on Kahuku in the Open Division State Championship game after defeating Mililani, 47-23

Take a bow, Mitchell Quinn.

The St. Louis receiver had a historic game Saturday night, but the Crusaders victory comes first.

St. Louis had three weeks off coming into Friday night’s matchup against the Mililani Trojans in the Open Division State Championship semi finals. But if there was any rust from waiting patiently on the sidelines as the OIA battled it out over the past three weeks, it certainly didn’t cost St. Louis a state title shot as the Crusaders cruised to a 47-23 victory over the Trojans, advancing to the championship game to take on Kahuku.

There were some nervous moments early on for the Crusaders, however, despite the blowout victory.

Mililani jumped out to an early 9-0 lead in the first quarter thanks in part to a safety caused by a St. Louis holding call in the end zone and a Kilifi Malepeai five-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

The Crusaders then started to develop a rhythm on offense, finding gaps in between Mililani’s secondary that were exposed by quarterback Chevan Cordeiro and wide receiver Mitchell Quinn.

In the second quarter, Cordeiro found Quinn on a 52-yard pass down the sideline to bring to the game within striking distance. Gabriel would find Malepeai again on a 12-yard pass to put the Trojans up 16-7.

After a St. Louis field goal, Mililani marched down the field again as Gabriel found Reichel Vegas for 25 yards and a score. But from that moment on, the Trojans lost their grip on the game.

A Cordeiro 10-yard run late in the third quarter gave the Crusaders a chance in the fourth, and they took full advantage of it. A minute into the quarter, Cordeiro connected with Quinn on a 50-yard pass for a touchdown, then again two minutes later on a 69-yard touchdown reception.

With 5:03 left in the game, Quinn was able to find space in the open field after receiving a pass and took the ball 57 yards for another score.

And if four times wasn’t enough for Quinn, he was at it again with 2:16 remaining in the game on a 59-yard touchdown reception.

For those of you doing the math, Quinn hauled in seven receptions for 301 yards and five touchdowns. As for Cordeiro, he also set the world on fire with 528 passing yards on 24-of-29 passing and five touchdowns to go along with 104 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

Mililani fought valiantly, but it wasn’t their night as the Crusaders will look to clinch their second consecutive state title against the Red Raiders next weekend at Aloha Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8 pm.

