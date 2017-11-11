Rainbow Warrior basketball opens regular season with 82-70 win over Arkansas Pine Bluff

The Rainbow Warrior basketball team opened its 2017-2018 season on a high note with an 82-70 victory over Arkansas Pine Bluff Friday night at the Stan Sheriff Center in the Outrigger Resorts Rainbow Classic.

The Warriors (1-0) trailed for a total of 30 seconds the entire game as they dominated from the opening tip, going into halftime with 46-36 lead.

Led by a three-headed monster forward line consisting of Jack Purchase, Mike Thomas and Gibson Johnson, the ‘Bows put away Arkansas Pine Bluff with an impressive night of shooting, as the Warriors shot 49 percent from the field.

While the Warriors shot just 20 percent from deep (4-of-20), they had enough success in the paint, scoring 32 points inside.

Purchase showed more than just a three-point stroke for the Warriors, finishing with 18 points, four rebounds and eight assists while Thomas and Johnson scored 19 points each.

Arkansas Pine Bluff (0-1) was led by Toliver Joe’Randle, who led his team in scoring with 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting, all from three-point territory.

The Warriors will now take on North Dakota this coming Sunday at the Stan Sheriff Center. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. HT.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.