Every year, they bring lunch to lifeguards to honor the one who's no longer with them

Sandy Beach lifeguard Brant Vida died of heart failure while training on Nov. 10, 1997.

Each year since then, his family gives back to the lifeguards on that day.

"My mom wanted to do this and I think it's because she doesn't have my brother here. She gets happiness from feeding the other lifeguards," said his sister, Lindsey Daniels.

Bunnie Souza said she may have lost her only son, but she has gained so many others.

"I’ve come every year on Nov. 10th. Doesn't matter what day it falls on, Nov. 10th, I come. This is the day that he passed and I bring lunch," Souza said.

It’s a simple gesture with a giant impact.

"Having her and her ohana join us as part of our family, it is special," said lifeguard Kawika Eckart, who worked with Vida.

"He lived his life like you face your fears and you live your dreams and that's what we try to remember and live our life by," his sister Laine Vida said.

Vida was just 22 years old when he died. He was training for a lifeguard competition when his heart started palpitating.

Fellow lifeguards tried to revive him. They couldn't.

It was before the city required lifeguard towers to be equipped with defibrillators.

"By this happening to him … some good came out of it because now they are equipped with defibrillators. It probably would have been good to have one at the time. But we didn't. So I'm happy for that. I’m happy that they are now equipped where they can save more lives,” said Souza.

Brant was also a baseball player at Saint Louis School and was the first lifeguard to use the bullhorn at Sandy Beach. He is credited for saving many lives.

"He was a very passionate person with his job. He loved lifeguarding. He loved making rescues and saving lives," Eckart said.

"I hope you're smiling. I'm here taking care all your friends … we'll see you soon," said Souza.

