On final day, Island Air employees share hugs, tears — and disbelief

Island Air is halting all service Friday, after "exhausting all options" in its bid to find a new stream of cash.More >>
Hundreds of employees and thousands of customers will be affected by the shutdown of Island Air after concluding flights Friday, but the move will also set off new circumstances for airlines that serve Hawaii or intend to.More >>
Island Air will halt service Friday, the company's CEO told employees.More >>
Island Air got off to a humble start in 1980 as Princeville Airways, with scheduled flights between Honolulu and Kauai's Princeville Resort.More >>
