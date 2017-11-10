Chuck E. Cheese is coming to Kapolei - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Chuck E. Cheese is coming to Kapolei

KAPOLEI, OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

A Chuck E. Cheese is set to open in Kapolei next summer.

A groundbreaking for the new location is set for Tuesday at 9 a.m. on Haumea Street.

The ceremony will include — what else? — characters with shovels and hardhats.

The location will have from 75 to 100 employees. 

