PHOTOS: Get a behind-the-scenes look at 'Hawaii Five-0' set

On Friday, the stars of Hawaii Five-0 will walk the red carpet in Waikiki for their annual Sunset on the Beach event.
Earlier this week, Hawaii News Now visited the hit show's set as filming for an upcoming show was underway. The show is in its eighth season — and is still growing strong.
