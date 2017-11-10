Angela Lee issues statement regarding car crash that forced her to withdraw from ONE Championship title fight

Angela Lee, the atomweight title holder in ONE Championship, issued her first statement after her car accident earlier this week that forced her out of her title fight against challenger Mei Yamaguchi.

In an Instagram post she shared online Friday afternoon, Lee apologized to Yamaguchi about her withdrawal from the fight after falling asleep at the wheel early Monday morning driving to the gym, which resulted in her car hitting a guardrail.

Here is her full statement below:

On Monday November 6, 2017 I was in a car accident. I woke up early (4:30am) to drive to my gym, which is 5 minutes from my house and in a blink of an eye... I dozed off, woke up and the next thing I knew, my car had hit the guardrail and flipped over about 6 times. I am so grateful that no one else was hurt. It’s also a miracle that I’m still here today, alive and well. I admit that I shouldn’t have been driving if I was tired... At the time however, I was not aware of how tired I really was. This incident was truly an eye opener. Like every obstacle or adversity in life, I will face it and I will overcome it. I will learn from it and it will be used as a lesson. I want to personally thank each and every person for their love, support and words of encouragement during this time. I want to send an apology to my opponent, Mei Yamaguchi, the fans looking forward to the fight and my organization, ONE Championship. It was not my intention to withdraw from this fight and I will be back. Although I will not be fighting on the 24 November card in Singapore, I will still be in attendance, showing my support. In closing, I would like to say that physically I may look a little banged up but I know that these scars and bruises will heal rather fast. The majority of my time spent healing will be focused more on my emotional and spiritual state of mind. I appreciate your patience & understanding during this time. With love, Angela

Lee didn’t give a timetable for her possible return to the cage to defend her title for a third time, but did indicate that she hopes to return soon.

