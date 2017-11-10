What you should see at the Hawaii International Film Festival

The Hawaii International Film Festival has been going on all week and is ending with a bang. The organizers just added tickets to what was a sold-out show of "Thor Ragnorak" with its director Taika Waititi. He will be at the screening for a question and answer session. Producer Chris Lee posted on Facebook that he attended a similar event in Los Angeles and that much hilarity ensued. The box office hit has been making millions. Waititi is from New Zealand and has been very supportive of up-and-coming filmmakers. This will be on Sunday, November 12, 11:30 am at Dole Cannery

Anderson Le, the Co-director of programming for the festival, appeared on Sunrise to talk about the closing weekend festivities. Here's what he pointed out.

Filmmaker Giddens Ko is our SPOTLIGHT ON TAIWAN Honoree. His new film MON MON MON MONSTERS is a new look at all the horrors of High School life: selfies, school bullies and even scarier monsters in the dark. Encore screening is on SAT 11/11 at 9:00 pm at Dole Cannery.

Celebrity Bill Pullman Bill Pullman is our festival Halekulani Lifetime Achievement Award Honoree. His new film, THE BALLAD OF LEFTY BROWN screens on SAT 11/11 at 6:30pm. Bill Pullman and Jared Moshe (Director) will be there to introduce it, and do the post-screening Q&A.

Bill Pullman, Giddens Ko, Simon Baker, Masato Harada and Taika Waititi will attend our star-studded Awards Gala on Friday 11/10/11.

MADE IN HAWAII AWARDS - new inaugural awards celebrating local filmmakers and local productions.

For more information on the Hawaii International Film Festival, go to HIFF.org

