U.S. Air Force Band preps for Mililani holiday parade

To say thank you to America's veterans on the Veterans Day holiday, members of the U.S. Air Force Band stopped by Sunrise on Friday to play a few songs and previws their performance at the Town Center of Mililani on December 2 for their annual holiday parade!

