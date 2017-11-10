U.S. Air Force Band preps for Mililani holiday parade

Trump says the whole world is being lifted by America's economic renewal, and a "new optimism" has swept across the U.S. since his election.More >>
Trump says the whole world is being lifted by America's economic renewal, and a "new optimism" has swept across the U.S. since his election.More >>
Jenny McCarthy says actor Steven Seagal sexually harassed her during an audition in 1995.More >>
Jenny McCarthy says actor Steven Seagal sexually harassed her during an audition in 1995.More >>
German prosecutors say they believe a nurse who is serving a life sentence for two murders may have killed more than 100 patients.More >>
German prosecutors say they believe a nurse who is serving a life sentence for two murders may have killed more than 100 patients.More >>