Japanese Cultural Center unveils new 'Go For Broke' exhibit

The Go For Broke National Education Center and the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i will host the traveling exhibition “Courage and Compassion: Our Shared Story of the Japanese American WWII Experience” from November 11-December 9, 2017, in Honolulu.

The national exhibit chronicles the story of the Japanese American experience during World War II, and features local stories of bravery and extraordinary support of Japanese Americans from communities across the country. The Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i will bring to life Hawaii’s unique role during WWII, and share little-known stories of integrity, conscience and community that helped Japanese Americans during and after the war.

Honolulu will be the second city on the national tour of “Courage and Compassion” following the exhibition’s July 2017 debut in Salem, Oregon at the Willamette Heritage Center. The exhibition is traveling to 10 U.S. communities whose residents extended a helping hand to Japanese Americans during and after the turbulent days of WWII. Future venues include Kingsburg, Calif.; Oberlin, Ohio; Rochester, Minn.; Minneapolis; Monterey, Calif.; Peoria, Ill.; Chicago; and Albuquerque, New Mexico.

