Sunrise Open House: Trio of homes in Mililani Mauka

We're looking at Mililani Mauka in this Sunrise Open House. We have 3 new listings to share. Let's start with a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath on Kahakiki street listed at $805,000. This two story home has 1326 square feet of living space on a lot of 3750 square feet. The listing remarks boast of updated appliances, durable laminate flooring, and a spacious backyard lanai with side and front yards that provide outside entertaining areas. This home, built in 2001, has parking for 4. Kahakiki street for $805,000.
Next up in Mililani Mauka is a larger 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on Halekia street. It's offered at $875,000. There's 1972 square feet of living space on a lot of just more than 4,000 square feet. The comments by the listing agent say it is the largest Encore model in Mauka, in a great location on a cul-de-sac, and is move-in ready. There's parking for 4 and this home was built in 2000. Halekia street for $875,000.
Our third Mililani Mauka home is also priced at $875,000, but is a little newer… built in 2006. It's located on Moelehua Place and has 1874 square feet of living area. The 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home sits on a lot of about 4,300 square feet. The listing remarks say it is move-in ready and features marble floors and no carpet in the house. There are two solar hot water panels and a 22 panel leased PV system. The home has plantation shutters, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, and rock walls. Moelehua Place for $875,000.
If you're dreaming of a new home, get out to an open house this weekend.
