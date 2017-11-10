Former jewelry designer for Tiffany's branches out to Neiman Marcus

Jewelry designer Maria Canale is in Hawaii to promote her eponymous line at Neiman Marcus. Canale has designed for big names in the business including Tiffany's, Harry Winston and Mikimoto. She appeared on Sunrise to talk about her own jewelry line as well as her appearance at Neiman Marcus. Her line includes rose gold which she believes conveys warmth and is very feminine. She also has a beautiful deco line that catches the eye with its lines and spectacular diamonds. The high-end, luxury line is a decadent treat for women.

She also talked about general trends that you are seeing in fashion including bold colored jewelry. Celebrities are showing up in statement pieces and they're not afraid for them to shine.

You can see Maria Canale at Neiman Marcus from November 8 - 11, 2017. She is also giving part of the proceeds to benefit the Hawaii Opera Theater. The New Yorker is not often in Hawaii, so you should take advantage of her availability.

