Island Air has 432 employees — and they'll be out of a job come close of business Friday.

The state has pledged to help the airline's personnel as they sign up for unemployment insurance and seek new jobs and training.

Here's what Island Air has told employees:

All staff are relieved on Friday. The company's official closure is 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

Their medical insurance is good through the end of the November.

A trustee appointed by a bankruptcy judge will determine what happens to the pay employees are owed for the period of Nov. 1-10.

Other airlines have also said they'll offer special opportunities to recruit Island Air employees.

