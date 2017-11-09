Got a ticket on Island Air? Here's what you need to know

Island Air got off to a humble start in 1980 as Princeville Airways, with scheduled flights between Honolulu and Kauai's Princeville Resort.

Island Air got off to a humble start in 1980 as Princeville Airways, with scheduled flights between Honolulu and Kauai's Princeville Resort.

Island Air started small — at the airports others ignored

Island Air started small — at the airports others ignored

Island Air has 432 employees — and they'll be out of a job come close of business Friday.

Island Air has 432 employees — and they'll be out of a job come close of business Friday.

Island Air is halting all service Friday, after "exhausting all options" in its bid to find a new stream of cash.

For refunds, the airline is asking passengers to contact their credit card companies.

Those who paid with cash or check will have to file a claim with bankruptcy court.

Meanwhile, Hawaiian Airlines has announced that it will honor Island Air tickets from Saturday through Nov. 17.

Island Air passengers with confirmed reservations to or from Honolulu, Kahului, Kona and Lihue can standby for a coach seat on Hawaiian Airlines.

"To qualify for standby travel, Island Air travelers must go to Hawaiian’s special customer service desk at the airport on the date of travel shown on their ticket to speak with a customer service agent and provide their Island Air paper or electronic ticket confirmation," Hawaiian Airlines said, in a news release said.

Seats will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for flights on Hawaiian.

Hawaiian also said it will offer a special $71 one-way fare to Island Air passengers who require a confirmed travel itinerary.

The fare is available to Island Air customers holding tickets for flights between Nov. 11 and Nov. 17.

For more information on what Hawaiian Airlines is offering, click here.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.