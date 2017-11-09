Church bells to ring statewide to mark 100th anniversary of Queen Liliuokalani's death

At 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, church bells across the state will ring to mark the 100th anniversary of Queen Liliuokalani's death.

The ringing of the bells is a central element of a planned commemoration ceremony set for Honolulu.

The program begins at 8 a.m. at the Queen Liliuokalani statue at the Hawaii State Capitol.

Some 200 churches across the state will sound their bells 100 times, starting at 8:30 a.m.

That evening, at 5 p.m., a Royal Hawaiian band concert is set for Iolani Palace.

Rev. Malcolm Chun will speak at the steps of the palace at 6 p.m.

