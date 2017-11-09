Want to be on TV? Here's your chance: "Hawaii Five-0" is looking for extras for the current season.

The casting call is set for Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hawaii Film Studio (510 18th Ave.).

Interested applicants must be 18 and up.

Extras get paid, and must be able to work legally in the United States.

