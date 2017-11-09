Want to be on TV? Here's your chance: "Hawaii Five-0" is looking for extras for the current season.
The casting call is set for Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hawaii Film Studio (510 18th Ave.).
Interested applicants must be 18 and up.
Extras get paid, and must be able to work legally in the United States.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
PHOTOS: The $4 million tree ... that just keeps on givingMore >>
PHOTOS: The $4 million tree ... that just keeps on givingMore >>
PHOTOS: United's final 747 flightMore >>
PHOTOS: United's final 747 flightMore >>
PHOTOS: Waialua sunflower fields in bloom!More >>
PHOTOS: Waialua sunflower fields in bloom!More >>
PHOTOS: Texas mourns church attackMore >>
PHOTOS: Texas mourns church attackMore >>
PHOTOS: Trump's visit met with protestsMore >>
PHOTOS: Trump's visit met with protestsMore >>
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.