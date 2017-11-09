Fantasy Fix: Week 10 'boom or bust' players

Week 10 of the 2017 NFL season kicks off tonight as the Seattle Seahawks take on the Arizona Cardinals. While there are a handful of players playing tonight that have fantasy football implications, most fantasy owners are already looking ahead to Sunday and Monday’s slate of games, anxious to see how their team performs.

With fantasy playoffs starting in the next few weeks, time is running out for all of you .500 record owners out there. There is no waiting for next week to start a late-season push for a playoff berth; It starts now.

And it starts right here with our Week 10 version of “Boom or Bust” prospects:

BOOM

Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams

The must-start play at quarterback this week? It might not be who you think.

Expectations weren’t sky-high for Jared Goff coming into his second season after a tumultuous rookie campaign, but he’s made his presence known across the league leading the Rams to a 6-2 record entering Week 10.

Goff has thrown for 2,030 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions so far this season. He’s coming off the best performance of his career in Week 9, where he threw for 311 yards on 14-of-22 passing along with four touchdowns to zero interceptions all while sitting out the fourth quarter.

311 yards ?

4 touchdowns ?

146.8 QBR ?

NFC Offensive Player of the Week ?



Congratulations, @JaredGoff16!!



Read ?? » https://t.co/LAgNR0mTmr pic.twitter.com/mk51LxYifi — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 8, 2017

While he did play the lowly New York Giants last week and it was only the first time he’s scored more than 24 points in a game this season, I believe this is a sign of things to come for the young signal-caller.

Goff is projected to score 17.41 points in Week 10 against the Houston Texans, who have surrendered the third-most fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks this season.



Kenyan Drake, RB, Miami Dolphins

When Jay Ajayi was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, an opening in Miami’s backfield was made available. And it appears that former Alabama Crimson Tide running back Kenyan Drake will be filling that void in Week 10.

Ajayi had his struggles with the Dolphins and their offense, but he can’t be blamed for everything that has gone wrong for the Dolphins this season. It’s a fresh start in South Beach, and Drake has already proven that he can make up for some of the loss production, like he did in Week 9 when he rushed for 69 yards on nine carries and a touchdown, not including his contributions in the passing game.

Dolphins tailback Kenyan Drake gained 69 yards on 9 carries and caught 6 passes for 35 yards. 15 touches for 104 yards. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) November 6, 2017

Drake performed well, but not well enough to fully distinguish himself as the bell-cow back for the Dolphins. He’ll still likely share some touches with Damien Williams this week against the Carolina Panthers but for anyone who knows football, it’s clear to see who the more productive back is.

Projected to score 7.30 points in standard leagues against a solid Panthers defense, it’s a high-risk, high-reward scenario for fantasy owners. But with bye weeks and injuries limiting your playable options, Drake could be the answer to your prayers.



Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

Unlike Drake, Alvin Kamara’s running back committee alongside Mark Ingram in New Orleans doesn’t pose any problems.

In fact, both Kamara and Ingram are thriving this season with Adrian Peterson out of town.

The Saints have one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL, led by their two-headed monster rushing attack. Ingram is regarded as the in-between the tackles running back for the Saints, the one who gets the tough yards and goal line carries.

Kamara, on the other end, is the more effective pass-catching back and the player the Saints want to get outside the tackles and into the open field as often as possible. Kamara has been a solid contributor in most fantasy lineups as a FLEX option, particularly in PPR formats.

Week 2 ... that was the last time Alvin Kamara got you less than 11 points. — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) November 5, 2017

But in Week 9, he solidified himself as a No. 1/No. 2 running back option with a sensational 152 yard (68 rush, 84 receiving), two touchdown performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It doesn’t matter in Ingram has a good game or not at this point as Kamara is consistently effective with the amount of touches he is getting on offense.

If Ingram struggles, Kamara is only going to get more opportunities to impress. He’s a must-play against the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, who rank 15th in the league in allowing fantasy point to opposing running backs.



BUST

Will Fuller, WR, Houston Texans

It’s a shame to see Houston Texans wideout Will Fuller on the “Bust” side of things, especially when it has nothing to do with his individual performance.

When rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson went down in practice with a torn ACL, Fuller’s fantasy value dropped immediately. It didn’t matter that he had scored seven touchdowns in four games, nor did it matter that he was a legitimate threat in fantasy leagues.

When Watson went down, so did Fuller. And that was evident in Week 9 when backup quarterback Tom Savage took over the reigns of the Texans offense.

DeAndre Hopkins & Will Fuller V combined for 8 receptions on 24 targets. Their combined 33.3 reception pct was their lowest ever as a duo — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 6, 2017

Fuller still saw eight targets on the game, but most were bad passes. Fuller managed to haul in 32 yards on two receptions, a far cry from his 125 yard, two touchdown performance the week before with Watson running the show under center.

Fuller is going up against the Rams and their ninth-ranked pass defense in Week 10, where he’s projected to score 6.86 fantasy points in standard leagues. Fuller’s only hope for a good game is that the Rams run up the score, leaving the Texans no other option but to throw the ball downfield.

It’s too much of a risk to play Fuller this week, as he might not see the end zone for quite a while.

Frank Gore, RB, Indianapolis Colts

Frank Gore is a Hall-of-Famer, no doubt about it. It’s just too bad that he doesn’t have any All-Pro caliber offensive linemen creating running lanes for him in Indianapolis.

It seems that most of the time, Gore has to make something out nothing.

The brilliance of Frank Gore. Sees LB 59 Vigil shoot frontside gap, knows #Colts don't have blocker for him. So he immediately runs backside pic.twitter.com/2iw19Rqlhr — Andy Benoit (@Andy_Benoit) November 2, 2017

The Colts offense is predictable without Andrew Luck under center, to no fault of early-season acquisition Jacoby Brissett, who has actually been a serviceable player despite the rest of the offense’s ineffectiveness.

Gore hasn’t been able to run the ball because of a bad offensive line and a bad Colts defense that can’t stop other teams from running up the score. After all, it’s hard to establish a run game when you’re down by 20 points.

Gore has eclipsed the 57-yard mark just once this season and hasn’t scored a rushing touchdown since Week 3. He’s a borderline FLEX-option in standard leagues, with his only real value coming in PPR leagues do the fact that he sees over double-digit carries per game.

Projected to score 6.63 points against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10, it’s possible that Gore doesn’t even reach that projection if the Steelers offense finds success against the Colts secondary, which is now without the services of cornerback Vontae Davis after he was released Thursday afternoon.



Robert Woods

It’s never fun to always be the curmudgeon when assessing fantasy football players, but it’s hard to fully endorse Robert Woods as a must-play player in Week 10.

The Rams receiver had a great game in Week 9, hauling in 70 yards and two touchdowns against the Giants. So what’s the problem with playing Woods coming off a game like that? None, really. As long as you don’t expect him to have any more games like that for the rest of the season.

3rd & 33? Just the way we drew it up.@JaredGoff16 ?? @robertwoods for the 52-yard TD!! pic.twitter.com/agvG4juXan — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 5, 2017

Week 9 was the first time all season that Woods found the end zone, although he did score twice. In his last three games prior to Week 9, Woods had 195 receiving yards and zero touchdowns, an average of 65 yards per game - not bad, but not good enough to warrant a starting spot in your lineup.

Woods clearly has boom-or-bust potential this week against a Texans defense that allows the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing receivers, but do you trust playing him in any spot other a desperation FLEX-play?

If Woods gets into the open field against the Texans, he likely put up big-time points like he did in Week 9. But putting your faith in a receiver that has had four games this season scoring six points or less might be too much to ask for.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.