LIST: Here's what open, closed on Veterans Day holiday

Veterans Day falls on Saturday this year, but government offices are marking the day on Friday.

(Did you know? Veterans Day became a national holiday in 1938. The official national holiday celebrates military veterans.)

Here's a look at what's open or closed on Friday:

  • Emergency ambulance, fire, lifeguard, and police services will be available.
  • TheBus will operate on a state holiday schedule. For route and schedule information, click here.
  • Trash will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill will be open.
  • Parks, municipal golf courses, botanical gardens, and the Honolulu Zoo will be open.
  • The Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office will be closed.
  • The People’s Open Markets will not be held.
  • All satellite city halls and driver licensing centers will be closed.

The following traffic and parking regulations will be in effect:

  • On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalakaua Avenue along Queen Kapiolani Park and metered parking lots.
  • Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.

