LIST: Here's what open, closed on Veterans Day holiday

Across the state this year, a host of Veterans Day events are planned to honor military veterans.More >>
Veterans Day falls on Saturday this year, but government offices are marking the day on Friday.
(Did you know? Veterans Day became a national holiday in 1938. The official national holiday celebrates military veterans.)
Here's a look at what's open or closed on Friday:
- Emergency ambulance, fire, lifeguard, and police services will be available.
- TheBus will operate on a state holiday schedule. For route and schedule information, click here.
- Trash will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill will be open.
- Parks, municipal golf courses, botanical gardens, and the Honolulu Zoo will be open.
- The Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office will be closed.
- The People’s Open Markets will not be held.
- All satellite city halls and driver licensing centers will be closed.
The following traffic and parking regulations will be in effect:
- On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalakaua Avenue along Queen Kapiolani Park and metered parking lots.
- Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.
