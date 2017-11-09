LIST: Here's what open, closed on Veterans Day holiday

Across the state this year, a host of Veterans Day events are planned to honor military veterans.

Veterans Day falls on Saturday this year, but government offices are marking the day on Friday.

(Did you know? Veterans Day became a national holiday in 1938. The official national holiday celebrates military veterans.)

Here's a look at what's open or closed on Friday:

Emergency ambulance, fire, lifeguard, and police services will be available.

TheBus will operate on a state holiday schedule. For route and schedule information, click here.

Trash will be collected and transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER, and the Waimanalo Gulch Sanitary Landfill will be open.

Parks, municipal golf courses, botanical gardens, and the Honolulu Zoo will be open.

The Neal S. Blaisdell Center box office will be closed.

The People’s Open Markets will not be held.

All satellite city halls and driver licensing centers will be closed.

The following traffic and parking regulations will be in effect:

On-street parking will be free, except for the meters on Kalakaua Avenue along Queen Kapiolani Park and metered parking lots.

Traffic lanes will not be coned for contraflow.

