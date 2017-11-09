Rainbow Warrior basketball adds three big men to 2018-2019 roster

The Rainbow Warriors basketball team is going big.

The Warriors announced three players have signed national letters of intent to play under the tutelage of head coach Eran Ganot. The trio consists of two centers and a stretch forward, all of whom stand 6-11 or taller, according to a press release.

Mate Colina (6-foot-11) and Owen Hulland (6-foot-11)—teammates at Basketball Australia's Centre of Excellence—and Colorado native Dawson Carper (7-foot-0) will look to dominate the paint for the ‘Bows in the coming seasons, as Colina is set to enroll at the University this coming January, while Hulland and Carper will arrive to Manoa next summer.

All will enter UH as freshman and have four years of eligibility.

"Today is a special day," Ganot said in the release. "We've added three high-level young men that will help us continue to elevate our program and set us up for sustained success over the long term. Certainly appreciate our staff's efforts to bolster our size and versatility in the frontcourt. We love where we're at and where we are headed with our program and we can't wait to work with these guys."

Colina has most recently played in the 2017 U20 Australian National Championship, where he averaged 12.2 points per game along with 7.3 rebounds.

"Mate is a throwback big man who has really come into his own,” Ganot said. “He has terrific hands, a great feel for the game, and can really run the floor. He brings physicality to the position as a guy who can score on the block and be effective in ball-screen situations. He's also really worked on his perimeter game and extending his range to be a three-point threat. With his tremendous work ethic and desire, we expect great things ahead for Mate."

Hulland, a teammate of Colina in Australia, was selected to the 2016 NBA Asia Pacific Basketball Without Borders Camp a year ago and earned a spot at Basketball Australia's Centre of Excellence. He averaged 6.7 points and 5 boards in 18.7 minutes per game, shooting shooting 45.3 percent from the floor, including 60.2 percent from inside the arc.

"Owen will be a tough matchup. He has exceptional skill for a player his size, giving him the ability to play inside and out,” Ganot said. “He's very effective on the perimeter with his range, his ability to put the ball on the floor, and his ability to see over the defense as a passer. Owen has been a bit of a late bloomer and it's been fun to watch him grow as a person and player over the years. He's hungry, more confident and has an extremely bright future."

Carper is in his senior season at Rampart High School in Colorado Springs. As a junior, he averaged 17.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per games en route to all-conference honors.

"Dawson is certainly an inside presence with his sheer size and physicality, but he also has terrific hands and has great poise on the block,” Ganot said. “He is highly intelligent, sets terrific screens, and finishes well with both hands. He also has put in a lot of time into his conditioning. Dawson has made great strides and will continue to make strides with his strong desire to be great."

The 2018-19 Rainbow Warrior roster projects to have five players at least 6-foot-9 or taller.

