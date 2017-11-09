More Honolulu renters are counted among the 'cost-burdened'

Nearly 6 in 10 renters in Honolulu are "cost-burdened," which means they're spending 30 percent or more of their income on rent, a new analysis concludes.

ApartmentList.com ranked Honolulu as the 96th least affordable place for renters out of the nation's top 100 largest metros.

Meanwhile, the website said that about 30 percent of Honolulu renters were "severely cost-burdened" in 2016, spending half or more of their incomes on rent.

The percentage of cost-burdened renters in Honolulu has been a concern for years.

But ApartmentList.com points out that it's on the rise. In 2004, 52 percent of Honolulu renters were cost-burdened, and just 24 percent were paying 50 percent or more of their incomes on rent.

Nationally, the percentage of rental households that are cost-burdened has declined.

Even so, about 50 percent of renters fall into the category nationally.

Among the largest 100 metros nationally, Miami has the highest share of cost-burdened renters, with 63 percent, ApartmentList.com concluded.

Ogden, Utah has the lowest share, with 38 percent.

