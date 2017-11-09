Hawaii 5-O returns to Sunset on the Beach

Hawaii 5-O is returning to Sunset on the Beach in Waikiki on Friday, November 10, 2017. Festivities begin at 6 pm. Executive producer Peter Lenkov and co-executive producer Bryan Spicer appeared on Sunrise to talk about it. Lenkov said that this one will be dedicated to all U.S. veterans since it is the day that Veterans Day will be observed. One hundred veterans have been invited to attend the event. It's the first time the CBS show has dedicated the event in its 8 seasons.

Lenkov promised that all the big stars from the show will be there and he's inviting the public to show up and see them. It will air a future episode of Hawaii 5-O, so the audience will get to see it before everyone else. That means the November 17th edition, which is the 175th episode for the show, will be screened on the beach.

There's also a gift basket giveaway from Hawaii 5-O. It contains all sorts of fun stuff including a Microsoft Invoke smart speaker, Kona coffee and slippers. You can win it by going to the Sunrise Facebook page and clicking on the "freebies" tab. Hurry, the offer ends November 10th.

