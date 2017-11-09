MT.Keala Performs on Sunrise - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

MT.Keala Performs on Sunrise

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Local group MT.Keala joined us on Sunrise this morning. If you'd like to watch them live, they'll be performing November 25th Saturday at Monterey Bay Canners next to Pearlridge from 8 p.m. till midnight. They'll be performing at the same place again November 29th and 30th. 

