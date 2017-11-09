Second annual Season to Sparkle and Share fundraiser to benefit Aloha United Way’s Women United

What better way to start the holiday season than with a bit of sparkle…and all for a great cause. Join over 100 women as they come together in the name of charity to support Aloha United Way’s Women United affinity group at the second annual, Sparkle and Share fundraiser.

This year’s event is being held on Sunday, December 3, 2017 at the wonderful new venue at Velocity Honolulu. Tickets are $100/person and include an array of activities to indulge in, jewelry and clothing to shop for, scrumptious food to be enjoyed created by Herringbone - and an exclusive drive and ride courtesy of Jaguar/LandRover.

“We are appreciative of the continued work of Marjorie Francis, Season to Sparkle and Share co-chair, and Debbie Nakashima, Women United Affinity Group Chair for putting together this incredible event for the second year,” said Emily Mendez-Bryant, Vice President, Fundraising and Major Gifts. “We are appreciative of their time, generosity, and support in what we know will be another fun-filled and exciting event.”

The Season to Sparkle and Share is perfect for getting ideas and gifts for the holiday and creating fresh looks for the New Year. Guests can explore new looks with hair consultations by Las Vegas based celebrity master stylist Tony Auvinet and makeup consultations by Stephen Kalama of Tom Ford, Neiman Marcus.

For those getting ready for the holiday frenzy, partake in hand and neck massages by Sisley-Paris, Saks Fifth Avenue, and freshen up with facials from the Skin Institute Internationale. Fun henna and glitter tattoos will help make the holidays merry and bright. Guests will be able to shop for unique, one-of-a-kind finds from local clothing designers, Allison Izu and Ten Tomorrow and jewelry by Le Mana Perles and Midori. Appetizers, desserts and specialty drinks by Herringbone are included in the ticket price.

"We're honored to put this event together in support of Aloha United Way. Sparkle and Share is a fun, entertaining way for all of us to enjoy the day while giving back to our community," said Marjorie Francis, Season to Sparkle and Share co-chair.

To purchase tickets, please visit: https://sparkleandshare.eventbrite.com.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.