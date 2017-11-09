Surfrider Foundation’s Oahu Chapter announces John Kelly Awards

The Surfrider Foundation’s Oahu Chapter will honor leaders in environmental protection at the 15th Annual John Kelly Awards Celebration on Nov. 18, 2017 at Waimea Valley, with a kick off party on Nov. 10, 2017 at Hawaiian Irie Jerk. The annual fundraiser party is a celebration of Surfrider’s volunteers and supporters, the year's accomplishments, and kicks off the Triple Crown season.

“The John Kelly Awards is a way for us to celebrate the work of our volunteers and honor the spirit of Mr. Kelly in protecting what we love – our ocean, beaches, waves – for generations into the future,” said Rafael Bergstrom, Oahu chapter coordinator for the Surfrider Foundation. “We hope all of our volunteers and supporters can have some fun and join us for this amazing party.”

Some of Surfrider Oahu’s accomplishments include: Expansion of the Rise Above Plastics coalition with more than 140 certified Ocean Friendly Restaurants, completion of 15 Ocean Friendly Gardens in the last three years, training of citizens in civics and helping to pass legislation on stormwater pollution, cesspools, smoking on beaches, fresh water security, and plastic bags, the formation of the Blue Water Task Force to promote water quality standards in cooperation with Department of Health, and removing and cleaning more than 20,000 pounds of debris from Oahu beaches.

The evening will feature live music from Good Foot & Friends, art, delectable food and libations, a premier silent auction, awards program, and the company of more than 300 members of the ocean-loving community.

For tickets or more information, visit www.johnkellyawards.com

