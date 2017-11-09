HIFF documentary follows 9/11 Pentagon first-responder Isaac Ho’opi’i as he puts traumatic experience behind him

The upcoming feature-length documentary film, “Corridor Four,” will have its Hawaii premiere at the Hawaii International Film Festival, presented by Halekulani. The image of the American hero is challenged in this heartfelt portrait of 9/11 Pentagon first-responder Isaac Ho’opi’i as he works to put that traumatic experience behind him with the support of his family and his love of Hawaiian music.

Corridor Four will play at Regal Cinemas Dole Cannery on Wednesday, 11/8 at 6:00pm. Immediately following the premiere, director Stephen Tringali and producer Maria Bissell will join the film’s subject Isaac Ho’opi’i for a Q&A with the audience. The filmmakers will also be present at the encore screening on Saturday, 11/11 at 12:45pm.

The documentary shows decorated first-responders talk openly about the stigmas surrounding mental health treatment and how they sought help. Corridor Four demystifies the invincible hero image portrayed in the media and shows that, while their actions are extraordinary, they also needed help to overcome their trauma just like anyone else.

“We’re excited to play in Hawaii because this is where Isaac’s roots are,” said director Stephen Tringali. “The Hawaii International Film Festival is the perfect place to show a film about a hero who embodies the Aloha spirit.”

