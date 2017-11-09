Business Report: 11/9/17

The EEOC rules against Snappers Sports Bar in Waikiki – concluding that the bar supported and condoned sexual harassment of employees, including unwanted touching, until employees had to quit to make it stop. The report accuses owner Michael Wenzel of personally engaging in harassment. A court judgment next.

ProService Hawaii has new majority owner. FFL Partners buys out Housatonic Partners. Ben Godney and the team stay. ProService serves 2,100 local employers.

The Hawaii Community Foundation names Dana Okano its new environmental program director. Okano earlier worked in Saipan as a coral management expert for NOAA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Central Pacific Bank promotes Derek Costigan to VP and capital markets manager. He’ll also supervise second mortgage marketing.

Dean and DeLuca opens in Royal Hawaiian Center, Building B, ground level, facing the Sheraton. This Dean and DeLuca has Hawaii-themed items available nowhere else.

The World Open Chili Championship is underway in Orange Beach, Alabama. Team Hawaii includes Turtle Bay’s James Aptakin, last year’s seafood winner. J.J. Reinhart of Hilton Hawaiian Village competes in the chili cook-off with green papaya and coconut venison chili. KCC grad Kim Martinez is in the steak category.

