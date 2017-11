An Anahola man has been released from police custody pending an investigation after allegedly causing a drunken car crash that injured three people, including a child.

Kevin Wilson, 34, was arrested for DUI and negligent injury after the Tuesday night crash that involved three vehicles. Police say Wilson crossed the center line of Kuhio Highway in Kealia and collided head-on into a truck before also striking an SUV.

The truck driver remains hospitalized, authorities say. A woman and a 5-year-old girl who were both in the SUV have since been discharged from the hospital.

