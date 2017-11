Two people were arrested at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu on Wednesday on suspicion of prostitution and kidnapping.

Arrest records show 22-year-old Gustavo Ferreira and 20-year-old Paola Ibarra were taken into custody around 3 p.m.

Police authorities say the suspects were planning to leave the island. The two were removed from a plane in front of other passengers, law enforcement sources say.

The two have also been accused of robbery and terroristic threatening.

Ferreira and Ibarra have not yet been charged, but both remain in police custody.

