Hawaii high school marching bands represent in national championships

The music of two Hawaii high school marching bands is ringing loud in Indiana in preparation for a national championship.

The Maui High School Saber Marching Band and the Trojan Marching Band of Mililani are both competing in the Bands of America Grand National Championships at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The two Aloha State bands are up against 100 other high school marching bands from 23 states.

On the eve of the four-day competition, the Sabers posted video of one of their final rehearsals before the big performance.

The bands are scored based on music ability, visual affects and overall performance. Band's performances merge musical skills with marching and color guard.

