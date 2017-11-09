Cat sterilization non-profit seeks new home after losing lease

An organization that sterilizes feral cats is searching for a new place to go.

After seven years, the non-profit CatFriends lost the lease for their facility in Kalihi.

The group works to sterilize cats around Oahu to ensure the feral population doesn't get out of hand.

But if they don't find a new space soon, group leaders worry Honolulu's streets will be filled with more cats.

“Sadly, if we can’t find a new location, the population of feral cats on Oahu will grow exponentially,” Jennifer Kishimori, Cat Friends President said. “We work all over the island to help reduce the feral cat population through the humane trap, neuter, return, manage methodology.”

CatFriends says to date, they've sterilized more than 24,000 feral cats, more than any other organization.

Their operation relies on volunteers who run sterilization clinics two to three times a month along with veterinarians paid for their services.

CatFriends is looking for a thousand-square-foot facility to continue doing their work.

