Sears to reopen in Ala Moana Center after 4-year hiatus

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Sears closed their doors in Ala Moana Shopping Center four years ago just before an expansion of the mall's Ewa wing.

The expansion brought some 650,000 square feet to the mall, of which retail giant Bloomingdales took up 167,000 square feet. 

But fours years after Sears moved out, they've decided to reopen their doors. Except it won't include the island wear and clothing like it did in the past. 

The new store will focus solely on selling appliances and mattresses. 

To kick off the store's launch, there will be a grand opening ceremony on Saturday Nov. 11. Starting at noon, the first 100 customers will be given gift bags. Many will also have the chance to enter a raffle to win a $250 gift card.

In addition, there will be special promotions throughout the day. 

Sears will reopen in the mauka wing. A blessing and maile lei untying ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. Hawaiian musicians Sean Naauao and Nathan Aweau will also entertain guests.

