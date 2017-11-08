Donna Mercado Kim enters race for US Congress

Veteran State Sen. Donna Mercado Kim is making another run for U.S. Congress.

The state lawmaker announced her candidacy Wednesday, with a mission to fight for Hawaiii on Capitol Hill.

“I care deeply for my island home. I am committed to fight to put Hawaii first and defend our local values. No one will work harder and be more fiscally responsible than me,” Kim said.

Kim now enters the race for Hawaii's 1st Congressional District seat which was vacated by U.S. Rep. Colleen Hanabusa.

She first ran for Congress in 2014 when she fell short against Mark Takai in a seven- candidate democratic primary.

The Kalihi lawmaker formerly served as the Hawaii state Senate President until she was ousted by her colleagues in a 2015 vote. Then Rep. Ronald Kouchi was elected in a 19-6 vote.

Kim says this campaign will focus on protecting Hawaii's interest in Washington D.C.

"I don't believe that my interest and what I represent is very different from that of the progressives," Kim said. "We all want what's best for the working families, for the disadvantaged, for our students, our keiki. It's a matter of how we go about getting this done."

Earlier this week, State Rep. Kaniela Ing was the first to officially enter the race.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.